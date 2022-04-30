Pakistan: Imran Khan Vows To Issue White Paper On Corruption By 'Sharif Clan'

Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan, on Friday, announced that he would issue a white paper on the alleged corruption involving incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif. “Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs 40 billion,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) commander told Party workers in Multan. Lambasting his successors further, he said that a government of “thieves” was derogatory to the public of Pakistan.

“Imposing a government of such crooks and thieves is an insult of the people (of Pakistan), I will issue a white paper on the corruption of the Sharif clan,” he said.

'This mafia works in two ways'

During his speech, Khan also reiterated his allegation of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind his removal from power. He said that the whole nation was aware of how corrupt the Sharif clan was and how they “came back into power on the behest of foreign forces.” Just a few days ago, the country’s Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has accused Khan of “playing with Pakistan’s interests” to keep his “failed politics” alive.

Khan said, “This mafia only works in two ways, either they buy people like they did (during the vote of no-confidence against him) or they resort to character assassination of their opponents. Back in 2017, they spent money on a book that was based on my character assassination."

Just last week, the ex-PM had warned that his supporters will topple the "imported government" on reaching the capital. Khan was speaking at a pro-Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) rally in Lahore after about 12 days of his government's dismissal. "Those who have committed this mistake of ousting my government should rectify it by holding fresh elections without any delay," Khan said in a veiled reference to Pakistan's military establishment, PTI (news agency) quoted. In the latest development, he has asked two million people to join his anti-government march in the capital Islamabad.

In March, Khan faced a historic no-confidence motion following which he lost the Prime Mistrial position to Pakistan Muslim League’s Shehbaz Sharif. The PTI Chairman, has since then, been campaigning that he was ousted as a result of a “foreign back conspiracy”

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)