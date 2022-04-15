Pakistan: Imran Khan's Ex-wife Slams PML-N Netas For Organising Protest Outside Her House

Days after the ouster of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith was targeted by the opposition PML-N leaders. Taking to Twitter, Jemima denounced Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leaders who had launched a protest outside her house in London.

In the Twitter post, Goldsmith, who was the former PM’s first wife, shared the posters that encouraged PML-N supporters to stage a protest in front of her residence in London. She slammed the Pakistani leaders for dragging her and her children into matters related to her ex-husband. Goldsmith, who is a British screenwriter, also called out Pakistani netas for ‘anti-semitic abuses’ against her. Jemima also sarcastically mentioned in the tweet how she was harassed in Pakistan during the 1990s.

'Almost like I am back in #PuranaPakistan'

"Protests outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media ... It's almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore," Jemima posted on Twitter with the hashtag #PuranaPakistan slamming PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali.

Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan pic.twitter.com/0R2YOPcQrJ — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Ali retorted to Jemima and justified the protest by stating, "He (Imran) has ordered attacks and protests outside [the] homes of his political opponents. He incites hate, homophobia, and terrorism on [a] daily basis." The PML-N leader also clarified that the protest would be non-violent.

Hamid Mir, a senior Pakistani journalist, also weighed in, encouraging both the PTI and the PML-N to refrain from protesting. It is being alleged that the protest outside Jemima’s residence has been arranged in retaliation to the protest that was staged by Khan and PTI supporters outside the London residence of Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

"PTI must stop protesting outside the house of (Nawaz Sharif) in London, and PML-N should not do the same outside the house of (Jemima). Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others," Hamid Mir tweeted.

According to the Dawn newspaper, supporters of the PTI and the PML-N clashed outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in the United Kingdom earlier this week.

This comes after Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif, who was unanimously chosen as the PM candidate of the united opposition took oath as the nation's 23rd PM after ousting the Imran Khan-led PTI government. Despite facing an embarrassing defeat in the no-confidence motion, the former Pakistan cricket captain refused to accept the`beghairat hukumat’ (Shameless government) and attacked them with the ‘foreign conspiracy’ jibe.

Image: AP/Twitter