Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party Accuses PM Sharif Of Driving Nation Into 'quagmire Of Crisis'

In Pakistan, the opposition party, led by the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on June 23, accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of driving the country into a crisis. According to the Dawn newspaper, Farrukh Habib, the central secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), slammed the incumbent government and said that all claims about PM Shehbaz Sharif being a 'good administrator' have been exposed because he has plunged the country into a 'quagmire of crisis' in only a few months of his rule.

On June 23, during a news conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Habib referred to the government as "anti-people and anti-poor," and stated that the progress of the country was not on their agenda. On June 21, Pakistan's prime minister hinted at adopting "difficult" decisions to get the country out of its current economic crisis. He accused the former PTI government, led by Imran Khan, for the deteriorating economic situation.

“The imported government is making tall claims of bringing about a revolution in the country and as a result of that revolution, public will be provided relief, but since coming to power, this government has increased miseries of the masses manifold. The so-called best administrator stands badly exposed as the budget had to be changed three times,” Habib stated.

Imran Khan's party protested growing prices across the country on June 19

On the call of the party's chairman, a significant number of employees and followers of Imran Khan's party protested growing prices across the country on June 19. Imran Khan has stated that his party will continue to protest against Pakistan's 'imported' government until new elections are announced. The former Prime Minister denied current authorities' claims that the PTI government's policies and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were to blame for the country's increasing inflation.

Earlier this month, according to Geo News, the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the current government was the first in Pakistan's history to increase inflation by such a large proportion in such a short period of time. Taking a dig, he claimed that the present parties used to complain about inflation during the PTI's tenure, but now prices will rise "three times."