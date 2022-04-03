Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI Claims Art 69 Bars SC From Taking Action Against NA's Decision

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday took a sou motu notice of the political crisis in the country after the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dissolution of the National Assembly. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial reached the apex court after the opposition leaders demanded a review of the "unconstitutional" ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

According to reports, the CJP Bandial has formed a special bench which he will himself head. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced to take the matter of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan to the Supreme Court. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has also moved to the apex court.

"The speaker committed an unconstitutional act at the final stage. The constitution of Pakistan has been violated and the punishment for violating the constitution is clear," Bilawal tweeted, "The government has violated the constitution. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion."

“Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan,” he wrote.

PTI says the court can't take action

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that proceedings of the Parliament cannot be observed by the Supreme Court according to Articles 66 and 68. "Parliament and Judiciary have separate roles," Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

Article 69 bars the Court from taking action against the decision of the Assembly, PTI has claimed. Article 69 says Courts not to inquire into proceedings of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

What does Article 69 say?

The validity of any proceedings in Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) shall not be called into question on the ground of any irregularity of procedure. No officer or member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in whom powers are vested by or under the Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business or for maintaining order in Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), shall be subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers. In this Article, Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has the same meaning as in Article 66.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on Prime Minister Imran Khaan's advice. Before that, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-trust motion moved by the Opposition against the PTI government.

Image: AP