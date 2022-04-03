Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI Says 'foreign Plot' As PPP Cries Foul On Trust-vote Dismissal

After Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Pakistan National Assembly, senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulqarnain Shah, on Sunday, spoke exclusively to Republic, reiterating the 'foreign conspiracy' claim.

On the other hand chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Bader called the dismissal of the no-confidence motion an 'illegal' act and confirmed that it will be challenged in the country's Supreme Court.

Zulqarnain Shah said, "PM Imran Khan said very categorically that there is a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion. The Parliamentary session that took place today, was based on the fact that it was a foreign conspiracy." Responding to this, Bilawal Bhutto's spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Bader said, "It is a very unfortunate event in the history of Pakistan. As per the Constitution, the decision taken by the Speaker is illegal. It was planned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry (cited) an interpretation of Article 5(1)of the Constitution, but Article 5(2) says one should obey the Constitution. So whatever happened today was illegal which will be challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan by the opposition parties including PPP."

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation.

In this address to the people, Khan said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people.”

Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.