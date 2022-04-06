Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sindh Legislators Lodge protest; Demand 'hanging' Of Oppn MNAs

Backing the Imran Khan-led government against 'traitors', Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators from Sindh were seen protesting against the United States (US) and the Opposition parties in Pakistan on Wednesday. In the video accessed by Republic TV, legislators were seen raising slogans of "gaddaron ko phasi do (hang the traitors)". Thereafter, the group moves on to hang an effigy from the building to express their anger against the joint Opposition.

Notably, Imran Khan had made a slew of allegations pertaining to a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government claiming that Opposition leaders were conspiring with a 'big nation' against him. The leader also went on to name the United States as the 'big nation' behind the 'secret threat letter' he received before retracting the remarks on live television.

Ultimately the no-trust motion introduced by the joint Opposition was dismissed after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri claimed that it strived to topple the government at the "behest of a foreign power."

SC questions Imran Khan as Pak Govt continues to remain in limbo

After the no-confidence motion was rejected, saving Imran Khan's position for a few more days, he went on to claim that senior United States diplomat Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote. However, in a big political twist, security agencies in Pakistan were unable to find any evidence of a US conspiracy to overthrow the Imran Khan-led administration in the country, Geo News reported

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, which is hearing the Opposition's plea on the dismissal of the no-trust motion pulled up Imran Khan on Wednesday, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.

Observing that the decision had been taken because Imran Khan did not have the numbers in the Assembly, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked, "Article 69 has its place, but there is no precedent for what happened. If it is allowed to happen then it can have very negative effects."

The Pakistan President's Secretariat has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding the next general election.