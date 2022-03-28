Pakistan: Imran Khan's Woes Worsen As PTI Ally BAP's 4 MNAs Rush To Support Opposition

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reels under uncertainty, another ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has extended support to the Opposition. The announcement was made during a presser by the Opposition and BAP.

BAP has 5 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). Out of them, four MNAs will support the opposition while Zubaida Jalal will stay with PTI. During the press conference, the parliamentary Khalid Magsi, the Leader of the BAP, admitted to removing Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government four years back under the direction of the Army.

This development comes hours after Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti, who was serving as PM Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, resigned from the position. Bugti stated that voters had a lot of faith in the ruling government, but they were let down.

"People of Balochistan really admire us, and had faith in us. But their faith has now been hurt. Bilawal Bhutto saab is also here and we welcome him. We announce exiting the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. We will continue working for the welfare of Pakistan. We will continue standing with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," JWP chief Shahzain Bugti said.

Imran Khan came to power in 2018 with the promises of creating Naya Pakistan' but miserably failed to address basic problems such as keeping the prices of commodities in control.

Khan is leading a coalition government and can face trouble if some members switch sides. The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

Pakistan assembly to debate no-trust motion against Imran Khan for 3 days, vote on April 4

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly on Monday. After 16 MNAs supported the motion, it was accepted by Assembly Speaker. The House has been adjourned till March 31 following the assembly will debate for three days and voting will take place on April 4. Imran Khan needs to get 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to foil the bid. Since Khan's allies with 23 members are still not committed to supporting him and about two dozen lawmakers from within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have revolted, the situation was still fluid.

Image: Twitter-@AslamBijjar/AP