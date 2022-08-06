Pakistan: In Bizarre Move, Imran Khan To Contest All 9 Seats In Upcoming By-elections

In a bizarre move to checkmate PDM, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to contest all 9 seats of the National Assembly of Pakistan going to the polls on September 25. While All 131 PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) had announced en masse resignation on April 11 after Khan's ouster as the PM, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of only 11 PTI members on July 28. These included Ministers in the erstwhile Imran Khan-led Cabinet- Shireen Mazari, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Muhammad Khan and Farrukh Habib.

As two members were indirectly elected on reserved seats for women, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced by-elections to fill the remaining 9 vacant seats. While there is no legal bar in Pakistan on the number of seats a person can contest, he can retain only one seat. This implies that if the former Pakistan PM wins more than one out of the 9 seats, by-elections will again have to be conducted on the seats that he vacates. Khan's fresh gambit is seen as an attempt to compel the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to call for early General Elections.

If PDM hasn't learned that people of Pakistan are not going to rest until they get free & fair elections, then their further doom is inevitable. No gimmicks or propaganda will be strong enough to beat the intelligence of the Awaam. #لیڈر_صرف_عمران_خان — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2022

Demand for early polls

After becoming the first PM in Pakistan's history to be ousted via a no-confidence motion in April this year, Imran Khan hit the streets and held massive rallies to convince the people that his government was toppled owing to a "foreign conspiracy". Capitalizing on the massive hike in fuel prices by the PDM government, PTI dealt a huge blow to the ruling coalition by winning 15 out of the 20 seats that went to the polls in the Punjab province on July 17. On returning to power in Punjab, he reiterated his demand for early polls as the only solution to steer the country out of the present political and economic crisis.

Rebuffing PTI chairman Imran Khan's demand on July 28, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan ruled out the possibility of opting for early general elections. Addressing a press conference, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "In today's meeting, it was resolved that the election will be held at its scheduled time. The government will complete its tenure. It is difficult to clean the mess created by three and a half years of the Imran Khan-led government in one year. The election will be conducted as per schedule. In the 5 years thereafter, we will clean the entire mess created by PTI. We will defeat its false narrative".