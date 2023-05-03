Pakistan: Inflation Reaches Record Level In April, Highest Since 1964

Pakistan is facing an unprecedented inflationary crisis with prices across the country rising to levels not seen since 1964. According to the country's statistics bureau, consumer prices rose up to 36.4% in April from a year earlier, while food inflation quickened to 48.1% in April from a year earlier. Transport prices have climbed 56.8%, whereas food prices increased by 2.4% in April from March.

Pakistan’s finance ministry said that the inflation rate is the highest in South Asia and is expected to remain at elevated levels in the near future despite contractionary monetary policies of the State Bank of Pakistan, which hiked its benchmark interest rate last month to 21%. Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months, with an ongoing balance of payments crisis. The nation is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund, to secure $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout, which is yet to prove successful.

IMF talks are crucial for Pakistan

The finance ministry said that if talks with IMF are successful, it will eventually attract more capital inflows, stabilise the exchange rate and alleviate inflationary pressure. For now, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan can overcome its current economic challenges and restore stability to the country.

Decoding Inflation and its causes

Inflation is the term used to describe a sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services in an economy over a certain period of time. When the price of goods and services rises, the purchasing power of money decreases, making it more difficult for people to purchase the same amount of goods and services as they can with the same amount of money as before. The main cause of inflation is when the demand for goods and services exceeds the available supply (also known as demand-pull inflation).

This can be caused by an overall increase in spending, an increase in population, or an increase in the cost of production. Inflation can also occur when the government increases the money supply, resulting in too much money chasing too few goods (known as cost-push inflation).

Inflation has a significant impact on the lives of average people. Rising inflation reduces their purchasing power and makes it hard for them to afford basic necessities like food, shelter, and clothing. In addition, rising prices can make it difficult for people to save money, as the value of their savings is declining. Inflation also affects businesses, as it erodes profit margins and can lead to increased costs for companies.