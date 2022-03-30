Pakistan's tendency to let the cat out of the bag and spill beans over its own misdeeds does not seem to evade the international bulletin, in the latest, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid referred to deceased terrorist Ajmal Kasab and said that former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif leaked his whereabouts to India.

With no apparent remorse over the fact that one of the key operators in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Kasab, belonged to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (L-e-T) organisation, the Pakistan Minister was rather spiteful that the leader of the opposition party let out a secret to Indian authorities.

"It was Nawaz Sharif who shared with India that Ajmal Kasab was from Faridkot. It was him who told India about Kasab. The Faridkot address was given by Nawaz Sharif," the Pakistan Minister said.

Moreover, taking pride in lashing out at Sharif for aiding India while legally trying Kasab, he said, "If this is a wrong piece of information then deem me as a thief and I shall accept the punishment."

Pakistan's audacity to boast on matters so sensitive to other countries may come as a surprise to many but the country has spewed enough to let the world paint its image.

Grey listed by the Paris-based watchdog FATF, the country has been categorised in the list over failures to redress anti-terror funding and money laundering laws.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

In the attack that jolted the Financial capital of the country in 2008, crowded places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, posh hotels such as the Taj Mahal Hotel & Tower, the Oberoi, and the Trident as well as the Nariman House were the main targets. As many as 174 people died while 300 were injured in the series of explosions and firings at the targeted posh sites in the financial capital.

It was Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving attacker, who let out to Indian authorities that his mates and himself belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba. On 21 November 2021, Kasab was sentenced to death at Yerawada Central Prison, Pune, after then-President Pranab Mukherjee rejected his plea for pardon.