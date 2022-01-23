Pakistan Interior Minister Says Talks With TTP Collapsed Due To Unreasonable Demands

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced that the talks between the Pakistani government and the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down due to their tough demands. As per the reports of Samaa TV, he stated that they had discussions with some TTP groups. However, their terms were such that no agreement could be reached.

The Minister also claimed that the Taliban was mediating the discussions with the TTP since they had promised not to use their soil against the Taliban. He said that the TTP was in contact with the Taliban but their demands were so unreasonable that talks were halted adding that the TTP violated the ceasefire, which is why there has been an increase in terror acts, according to ANI. In Pakistan, the TTP has recently increased the number of strikes. The Pakistani government and Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously acknowledged that talks with the TTP were ongoing.

Ministry has placed the military forces and police inspector generals on high alert

Because of the escalating incidences of terrorism in Pakistan, Rasheed said that his ministry has placed the military forces and police inspector generals on high alert. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been ordered to practise "extraordinary vigilance" following recent terror occurrences in the country, according to Geo News.

Talking about the rumour of imposition of a presidential system and an emergency in Pakistan, he stated that there is a lot of fuss about the imposition of an emergency and stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fortunate to have an incompetent Opposition and that he will serve out his five-year term, adding that people who assume the government will depart have gone insane, according to Geo News. He claimed that neither the government is quitting nor the opposition is coming into power. Last month, he rejected rumours of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan saying it would make no difference to the administration.

They are prepared to combat terrorism

He also claimed that he has heard talk of a resolution of terror acts in Pakistan being presented in Parliament. He stated that they are prepared to combat terrorism. The minister said that as long as he is the interior minister, he will ensure the accomplishment of the government's efforts.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @ANI/Twitter