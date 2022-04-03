Pakistan Invokes Article 224; Imran Khan To Continue As Prime Minister Till Elections

After Pakistan PM hurled a yorker at the opposition by accepting the resignations of 145 Member of National Assembly (MNAs) and the Deputy Speaker dissoving the assembly without conducting the no-trust vote against the ruling Government led by Imran Khan, citing 'Foreign Conspiracy', the cabinet was also dissolved by the speaker. However, PM Imran Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the constitution until, fresh elections are held.

Pakistan to hold elections in 60 days

As per the article 224, as mentioned in the constitution of Pakistan, "A general election to the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly shall be held within a period of sixty days immediately following the day on which the term of the Assembly is due to expire, unless the Assembly has been sooner dissolved, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than fourteen days before that day."

As the events unfolded on Sunday, when the no-trust vote was due in the Parliament of Pakistan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan stunned the opposition by asking the 145 MNAs to be resign even before the no confidence motion can be conducted. Immediately after, the Deputy Speaker dissolved the house citing 'Foreign Conspiracy' angle as has been alleged by Imran Khan. The Minister of Law Fawad Chaudhry had on Saturday constituted a commission to probe the conspiracy angle.

Meanwhile, the opposition has turned to the Supreme Court challenging the decision to dissolve the house as unconstitutional.

IMAGE : ANI