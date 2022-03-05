Pakistan: IS Claims Responsibility For Bombing That Killed 56 At Shiite Mosque In Peshawar

At least 56 people were killed and more than 194 people were wounded after a bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim Mosque in Peshawar. The Islamic State has now claimed responsibility for the attack. It said that a lone Afghan suicide bomber struck inside the mosque during Friday prayers killing the worshippers.

The Islamic State affiliate in the region known as Islamic State in Khorasan province and headquartered in Afghanistan claimed the devastating attack. The extremist group in a statement, posted on the group's Amaq News Agency, claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the statement, the attacker who has been identified as an Afghan posted his picture and said that Islamic State fighters are constantly targeting Shi’ites living in Pakistan and Afghanistan despite measures adopted by the Taliban militia and the Pakistani police to secure Shi'a temples and centres.

The blast claimed the lives of 56 and left 194 persons wounded. The bomb explosion took place inside the mosque near Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar neighbourhood's Qissa Khwani bazaar during Friday prayers. According to Geo News, the attacker was able to get access to the mosque and explode the suicide vest. Peshawar Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident as well, and demanded a report from the Peshawar Inspector-General of Police, the local media reported.

The chief minister had urged the rescue workers to hurry up with their job as the damage was reported to have been significant. Barrister Saif, CM's Special Assistant on Friday, acknowledged that the blast was a suicide attack, Geo News reported. According to him, the terrorists attempted to enter the mosque and then engaged in a firefight with the police when they were unsuccessful. Moreover, the status of several injured patients remained critical, according to a representative for Lady Reading Hospital, the DAWN reported.

Since the attack, the police and security teams cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. According to locals, the area includes several markets and is generally crowded around the time of Friday services. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the horrific mosque attack and demanded immediate medical assistance for the injured. The premier also demanded a report from the authorities in charge of the blast.

