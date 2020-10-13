'Pakistan Is Not A Democracy But Stratocracy' MQM Founder Altaf Hussain Criticises Army

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain said on October 13 that Pakistan is "not a democracy but a stratocracy”. Unleashing severe criticism against the Pakistan Army, Hussain said that the job of the military is to protect the borders and refrain from politics. Adding that the army has killed thousands of Baloch, Sindhis, and Mohajirs, the MQM founder said “the army is ruling” the country either directly or indirectly.

According to Hussain, Pakistan Army indulges itself in the politics despite every officer taking an oath against doing the same while in service. He further stressed that a military official who participates in the politics of the nation categorically violates the Consitution. However, Hussain said that “even today”, criticism of the Army is prohibited in Pakistan and declared against the law. Citizens who attempt to reveal the wrongdoings of the troop members are held a “traitor”.

"The army has killed thousands of Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs, yet Altaf Hussain is still called a terrorist. The job of the army is to defend the borders of the country and not to do politics. Every Commissioned officer of the Army takes an oath that they will not take part in politics directly or indirectly. A military officer who participates in politics plainly violates the Constitution and his oath, too. There is no democracy in Pakistan," Hussain as quoted by ANI

"Unfortunately, Pakistan is not a democracy but a stratocracy. The army is ruling the country directly or indirectly. Even today, any criticism of the army has been declared against the law and the one who dares to expose the army is held a traitor. It looks as if the army is not human but angels," he added.

Hussain says there is an attempt to occupy Sindh

Saying that no other leader ‘exposes’ the Pakistan Army openly as he does, Hussain claimed that an attempt is being made to occupy the islands of Sindh as well. Further supporting his case, the MQM founder said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has written a letter to the federal government to put forth its consent to sell the islands belonging to Sindh. But, Hussain stressed that “the islands belong to the people of Sindh”.

"The PPP government in Sindh itself wrote a letter to the federal government expressing its consent to sell the islands that belong to Sindh. This way the Zardars (Feudal) has sold islands along with lands. It is imperative for Sindhis to join hands with him (Altaf Hussain) and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take possession of Sindh," he said,

"The islands belong to Sindh. The people of Sindh should support him and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take over the property of Sindh. He said these words while giving a video lecture the other day," Hussain said.

