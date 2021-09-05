Pakistan ISI Chief Meets Ex-Afghan PM Hekmatyar, Discusses Govt Formation: Sources

Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed met former Afghanistan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday. A source close to the Hezb-e-Islami leader confirmed to TOLO News that the ISI chief met Hekmatyar last night after holding a meeting with other Taliban leaders. It is important to mention that former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with Ex-Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai and Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah had formed a 'Coordination Council' to manage the peaceful transfer of power to the Taliban after Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

During the meeting, Hameed and Hekmatyar reportedly discussed the creation of an inclusive government. Faiz Hameed is currently in Kabul to assist the Taliban with the government formation, as per reports. Earlier today Tolo News reported that the Taliban is going to announce a new government for Afghanistan soon.

ISI chief arrives in Kabul

Pakistan's ISI chief Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul on Saturday morning. Hameed led a delegation of senior Pakistani officials to Kabul to discuss the 'future of security, economic and trade ties' between the two countries. However, sources have claimed that Hameed has reached Kabul to assist in the Taliban government formation. He is the highest-ranking Pakistani official to reach the war-torn nation at the invitation of the Taliban Shura.

As per sources, Faiz Hameed arrived at Hotel Kabul Serena on Saturday morning. He also visited the Pakistan Embassy along with senior officials. The ISI chief claimed that he had arrived in Taliban-run Afghanistan to hold talks with Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan. “We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan”, says Hameed reportedly said upon his arrival in Kabul.

On Friday, a Taliban delegation led by top leader Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai had also held a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar. The visit by the ISI chief comes weeks after he was seen offering prayers with the Taliban leadership after the fall of Kabul. The viral images also included Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the Taliban's former shadow chief justice. It has already been reported, that the new Afghan government will be led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.