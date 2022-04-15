Pakistan: Islamabad HC Asks ECP To Decide On PTI Foreign Funding Case Within 30 Days

Nearly a fortnight after Imran Khan's ouster, on April 14, a Pakistan court ordered the Election Commission (ECP) to arrive at a decision in relation to the alleged foreign funding charge against PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and granted a duration of a month to chalk out objectives on this front.

"No restriction could be imposed upon ECP to adopt any process of inquiry, investigation, scrutiny to reach out the mandate of assigned duty in terms of Article 17(3)," the order read.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the ECP to decide the pending complaint within a "period of next 30 days by all means, after hearing the parties in accordance with the law," Pakistani news agency Dawn reported. While hearing the matter, Justice Kayani noted that if PTI had been receiving funding from prohibited sources then it would affect its status, including its chairman Imran Khan. Therefore, it is imperative that one unravels the reality and truth behind the allegations, the court said.

"If any foreign funding has been received contrary to law and mandate of the Consitution, the petitioner has to face the music," the Court's order stated while pointing out that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has not restricted the ECP to adopting any methodology to dig out the facts in relation to foreign funding charge against PTI.

ECP probe on foreign funding charge against PTI

The foreign funding case is pending since 14 November 2014, after it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged certain financial irregularities in the PTI's funding from Islamabad and abroad. In a major blow to Imran Khan, days after being removed as the Prime Minister and succeeded by Shehbaz Sharif, the judiciary is seemingly active while Khan continues to be under the scanner.

On January 14 2022, the ECP's probe committee submitted a report after 95 hearings on the matter before a court and nearly four after being constituted in March 2018. The report with the association of the State Bank of Pakistan has emitted gross violations on the part of PTI leadership in relation to funding regulations. It is said that unlawful transactions allowed PTI members to collect millions of dollars with no source or detail from foreigners, inclusive of foreign entities, and companies, with a handful in India as well.