Pakistan: Islamabad HC Forms Special Commission To Resolve Baloch Students' Grievances

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court announced the establishment of a special commission to resolve the issues of Baloch students at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), according to local media.

After rights activist as well as lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir filed a plea against the harassment of Baloch students who were demonstrating against the abduction of Hafeez Baloch, one of their colleagues, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah, decided to constitute a committee. According to the Dawn, the commission would be led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Further, the petition which has been submitted by the QAU students revealed that the Pakistani authorities throughout the nation are considering the QAU students responsible for the abductions and subjecting them to racial profiling based only on their race and ethnicity.

In addition to this, the Baloch students claimed that they were barred from visiting their hometowns, which they have considered a kind of abuse. They were pressurised with the threat of abduction if they did not cooperate, according to the Dawn report.

Bebgar Imdad, a student at the National University of Modern Languages in Islamabad, was apprehended from Punjab University, while Dildar Baloch, another student, was picked up from Karachi, both on the basis of zero evidence.

Islamabad High Court has asserted that the students' accusations were valid

Apart from this, the Islamabad High Court has asserted that the students' accusations were valid and further stated that ethnic profiling is the worst kind of human rights violation and that the Constitution will not allow it at any cost. According to the Dawn, the court has also acknowledged and agreed that the matter had been pending for a long time due to the incompetence of public officials, and ordered an immediate investigation into the subject.

According to the court order, "The commission shall enquire and investigate into the grievances of students belonging to the province of Balochistan regarding racial profiling, enforced disappearances and lack of security while visiting their hometowns. The commission shall thereafter formulate recommendations and submit its report before the court," ANI reported.

Furthermore, the court order stated that the commission will consist of former senator Afrasiab Khattak, Pakistan Tehreek-e-central Insaf's secretary-general Asad Umar, Balochistan's ex-chief secretary Nasir Khosa, and other human rights departments and interior secretaries, in addition to Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The hearing in the case has been adjourned until May 13.

Meanwhile, a Baloch woman activist recently stated that a 30-year-old Baloch teacher who blew herself up at Karachi University and killed four people including three Chinese nationals, was the outcome of Pakistan's harsh policies and genocide in the Balochistan province.

