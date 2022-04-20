Pakistan: Islamabad HC Orders Imran Khan To Provide Details Of Gifts Received From Nations

After the dramatic ouster of Imran Khan from the office of Pakistan's Prime Minister after losing a no-confidence vote, the tales of embarrassment don't seem to leave the cricketer-turned-politician's side. During the hearing of Imran Khan's Tosha Khana gifts case on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court directed Khan to provide the details of gifts that were accorded to Pakistan during his tenure. In the case at hand, the Court has additionally asked the PTI supremo to list out the details of gifts received by 69-year-old Khan as the Government of Pakistan's representative.

Islamabad High Court pulls up Imran Khan to list out gifts accepted from countries

An Islamabad HC bench comprising Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb underlined that the Cabinet Division is bound to provide the information. It further said that a person could be excused if he decided to pay a pre-decided amount to retain the gifts. During the hearing, the Court pointed out the absence of a policy to mandate the Prime Minister to declare all the gifts and submit them to the National Treasury.

He reasoned that the gits accorded to entities abroad are bought utilising the Treasury therefore all the gifts received from countries should be put on display for the general public of Pakistan. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 4.

Pakistan's PM Sharif alleges Khan of keeping & selling gifts worth PKR 140 million

PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif has accused his predecessor Imran Khan of retaining and selling valuable gifts worth PKR 140 million in Dubai. Stating that Khan has caused significant depreciation to the national exchequer and has construed losses to Pakistan's Tosha Khana (treasure house).

At the Prime Minister's House, on Friday Sharif had alleged Khan of consuming the whole of gifts and valuable items handed over to him by countries and foreign dignitaries. "I can confirm that Imran Khan sold state gifts worth Rs 140 million from the Tosha Khana in Dubai," Sharif said.

As per Pakistani laws, a state official can retain a gift after he has paid a retainer amount which used to be 20% until the Imran Khan-led PTI regime revised it to 50% in 2018.

Imran Khan sells gifts worth millions to stabilise Pakistan's economy

In October 2020, after Pakistan was named on Paris-based anti-terror funding watchdog FATF's 'grey list' twice consecutively, a desperate Khan reached out to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin to mull auctioning of valuable possessions received during Khan and Khan's Cabinet's foreign visits.

The Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to auction precious gifts worth millions of rupees that the Prime Minister, President, Bureaucrats, and politicians received during foreign trips, a Pakistani news agency reported. The total value of the gifts as declared by an official appraiser amounted to PKR 6.3 million, as per reports.