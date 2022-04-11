Pakistan: Islamabad HC Reserves Order On Petition Over Imran Khan’s ‘secret’ Letter

Islamabad High Court on Monday, April 11, began hearing petition seeking an inquiry into Imran Khan’s alleged letter regarding the involvement of a foreign country in a conspiracy against his government. As per the latest update, the High Court has reserved its judgment. Chief Justice Athar Minallah is hearing the petition of Maulvi Iqbal Haider.

Maulvi Iqbal Haider had filed the petition, further urging the court to place the names of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, and Asad Majeed on the Exit Control List (ECL). It is to be noted that people placed on ECL are not allowed to leave Pakistan.

According to News International, ECL is an ordinance to provide platform for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan. The petitioner requested the court to order a probe into the attempts to damage Pakistan's image by ending ties with the United States and further pleaded to order an investigation into Imran Khan's allegations regarding US' conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Before the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had attacked the opposition saying he was being targeted as a part of a “foreign conspiracy” along with some of the top opposition leaders.

Imran Khan removed as Pakistan PM

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stormed to power in Pakistan by winning 176 votes in 2018.

With Pakistan facing depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation, Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, has been accused of economic mismanagement.

Earlier in October 2002, Khan had first contested for a National Assembly seat and served as a Member Parliament from NA- 71, Mianwali until 2007.

After Imran Khan's removal as PM, the Joint Opposition has formally nominated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister candidate of Pakistan.

The Pakistan National Assembly will meet on Monday, April 11, to elect a new Prime Minister. Sharif was an expected candidate to replace Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister as he has been consistently identified as the Opposition’s sole candidate for prime ministership.

