Pakistan: Islamabad HC Suspends 30-day Deadline On Imran Khan's PTI Foreign Funding Case

Amid the foreign funding case in Pakistan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 25 suspended its ruling which instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take a decision on the foreign funding case against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within 30 days. As per the reports of Dawn, the single-bench ruling in the PTI foreign funding case was suspended by a two-judge bench headed over by Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court. The next hearing is to take place on May 17.

The ruling was suspended by the IHC after the PTI's secretary-general, Asad Umar filed an appeal against the order instructing ECP to complete the proceedings in the foreign funding matter within 30 days. In a press conference following the filing of the intra-court appeal against the IHC judgment, Umar accused the ECP of being biased and prejudiced against the party. He blasted Pakistan's Election Panel, claiming that the current commission was incapable of conducting free and fair elections in the country.

The IHC dismissed a petition filed by the ruling political party seeking to prevent the ECP from giving over the PTI foreign funding case papers to petitioner Akbar S Babar. Another appeal to remove Babar from the case proceedings was also denied by the High Court. Earlier in the hearing, PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor alleged that the documents supplied to petitioner Akbar S. Babar by the ECP scrutiny committee were not genuine.

He stated that the materials submitted by the ECP's inspection committee to petitioner Akbar S. Babar were not authentic, adding that during his dealings with the media, petitioner Babar spoke out of context on the topic. PTI's counsel stated that ECP was not fully functional because it was operating without two members.

Shehbaz Sharif has previously accused Khan of selling PKR 140 million worth of luxury presents

In the meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has previously accused Khan of selling PKR 140 million worth of luxury presents from foreign dignitaries in Dubai, including a Saudi Arabian wristwatch, according to Dawn. Last week, the Islamabad High Court ordered the federal government to give information about the gifts received by Imran Khan throughout his tenure.

