Pakistan: DG ISPR Confirms Army Chief Bajwa To Retire This Year After Imran Khan's Ouster

In a major development, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday informed that the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is set to retire by the end of this year, is not seeking an extension of his tenure and will not accept the same.

Having served more time than the prescribed three years as the Army Chief’s term was extended by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will be retiring this year on November 29. The announcement of the Pakistan Army Chief not seeking any further extension of his tenure comes days after the ouster of Imran Khan from the office of Prime Minister.

ISPR DG announces Pak Army Chief’s retirement

While addressing the press conference, Babar Iftikhar also dismissed the claims of the Army’s role in the dismissal of Imran Khan's government and termed foreign media reports claiming the same as ‘fabricated.’ He further re-iterated the words of Army Chief Bajwa and said that the Army shall be kept separated from the state’s political affairs.

“Unfounded misconduct against the Armed Forces of Pakistan and its leadership is by no means acceptable. The source of the power of the Armed Forces is the people. The army should be kept separate from politics. The position of the Armed Forces was clear in the National Security Committee meeting. Levelling allegations against the Armed Forces of Pakistan, without producing evidence is highly regrettable,” Iftikhar said.

Further quashing Imran Khan-led PTI’s consistent allegations of ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind the toppling of his government, he said, “There is no mention of conspiracy in the declaration.”

Gen Bajwa’s term extended by Imran Khan after ouster of PM Nawaz Sharif

Qamar Bajwa, a close confidant of Imran Khan, was set to retire on 29 November 2019, at the conclusion of his three-year tenure, but the ex-Prime Minister handed the Army head another three-year extension through a notification, citing regional security as a reason.

After some reluctance, the government won the support of the main Opposition parties and introduced three bills in the National Assembly to raise the retirement age for the chiefs of the army, navy, and air force, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, from 60 to 64 years.

(Image: ANI)