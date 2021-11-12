Pakistan Issues 3000 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims To Celebrate 552nd Guru Nanak Gurpurab

In what could be called good news for the Indian Sikh pilgrims, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikhs to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at his birthplace in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

To participate in the Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru, the pilgrims will be allowed to stay in Pakistan from November 17-26, and will be allowed to visit several Gurudwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Pakistan Commission in India has provided visas under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

Pakistan High Commission in India issues 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims

On the 552nd Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion, the Pakistan High Commission extended greetings to the Sikh community in India and around the world. The High Commission also wished pilgrims visiting Pakistan on this occasion a spiritually gratifying tour.

Pakistan High Commission in India took to Twitter to announce the same, and wrote, "Pakistan High Commission for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan High Commission in India extends felicitations to the Sikh community in India and across the world on the 552nd Birth Anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion. The High Commission also wishes a spiritually rewarding yatra to the pilgrims visiting Pakistan."

Pakistan High Commission for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. pic.twitter.com/Rm5L7HyGNP — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) November 12, 2021

"The magnificent newly built Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex was a gift by the people of Pakistan and their leadership to the Sikh community from India and worldwide," Pakistan High Commission said in a press release.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world will travel to Pakistan to participate in the event. As per the Pakistan government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several steps to help Sikh pilgrims, including the opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 to commemorate Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birthday.

However, Pakistan has faced severe backlash for not protecting religious minorities. Several reports of the attacks on Hindu Temples and Sikh Gurudwaras have surfaced in the past. Recently, the Pakistani government had cancelled the allotment of land for constructing a Hindu Temple in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

Image: Twitter