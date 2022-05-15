Pakistan Issues Advisory For Citizens, Schools As 'severe' Heatwave Continues

As the temperatures crossed the 50 degrees Celsius mark in some regions of Pakistan, health officials of the nation have issued advisories for citizens and educational institutions. The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad has advised measures for educational institutions to take efforts to lessen the impacts of extreme heat on students, lower the frequency of heat-related diseases, as well as assist schools in preparing and managing risks associated with extreme heat conditions, ANI reported.

According to the advisory, heatstroke can result in death, organ failure, or disability if not treated promptly. It further added that newborns, elderly people over 65 years, diabetics, hypertensive people, athletes, and outdoor labourers are all in danger.

The advisory stated, “Children and young people are more susceptible to heat stress and therefore schools must have measures in place to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extreme hot weather", Dawn reported.

Apart from this, heatstroke has caused a huge number of acute kidney injuries (AKI), severe watery diarrhoea, as well as gastroenteritis throughout Pakistan, particularly in the Sindh and Punjab provinces. Citizens claimed that the extended drought and lack of clean water are forcing them to drink tainted water to stay hydrated, ANI reported.

Some 'confirmed' cases of fatalities and illness reported due to heatstroke in Pakistan

Dr. Jumman Bahoto, Director-General Health, Sindh, revealed that there were a few 'confirmed' cases of fatalities and illness due to heatstroke and waterborne diseases in some cities and towns of the province, which have been experiencing a severe heatwave, Geo News reported. He informed that he has instructed all District Health Officers (DHOs) to gather information and set up heat stroke camps in their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that temperatures in three Sindh cities was recorded at 50 degrees Celsius or more on Saturday, which included Jacobabad, where the mercury touched 51 degrees Celsius, ANI reported.

As per an advisory issued by the PMD, "Most parts of the country are likely to remain in the grip of heatwave-like conditions during the next week. There is, however, slight relief expected in most parts of the country from the evening or night of May 14 to 17, 2022, that is, mainly due to dust storms/gusty winds, rain-thunderstorm at scattered places in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening/night.”

(Image: Shutterstock/Pixabay/ANI)