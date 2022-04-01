Pakistan Issues Demarche To US Even As State Dept Junks Imran Khan's 'secret Letter' Claim

In a key development, Pakistan issued a demarche to the US over the alleged secret letter which Imran Khan buttressed as proof of a foreign conspiracy to dislodge his government. As per sources, a senior US diplomat has been summoned by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. This comes in line with the decision taken in the 37th meeting of the country's National Defence Committee. However, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price outrightly rubbished the Pakistan PM's allegations while speaking to ANI.

Addressing Pakistan on Thursday night, Imran Khan said, "On March 7, we received a message from America. I mean a foreign country. That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming". On this occasion, he also ruled out the possibility of tendering his resignation even though his government has lost the majority in the National Assembly.

"There is no truth to these allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," said a US State Dept spokesperson, to ANI pic.twitter.com/sthycwJXwT — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

What is the 'secret letter'?

As per reports, the letter referred to by Imran Khan was based on a telegram sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7. The latter, who has been replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan, shared details about his meeting with a senior US official. While briefing select journalists on Wednesday, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain did not specifically name the US but revealed that the official of a country had expressed displeasure with Pakistan's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

It is pertinent to note that Islamabad-based Western diplomats had issued a statement on March 1, urging the PTI-led government to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine and support the UNGA resolution in this regard. The official of the unnamed country also contended that the decision to visit Russia on the eve of the invasion was Imran Khan's call and not that of the military establishment. The letter also quoted him as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".