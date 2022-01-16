Pakistan Jails Rife With Corruption, Extortion & Abuse Of Prisoners: Human Rights Ministry

Even the prisons in Pakistan are not free from political pressure and corruption, resulting in favoritism towards certain inmates and bias towards others, a report presented by Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) suggests.

As per the report, influential prisoners are being accommodated with luxuries and perks in return for heavy amounts of money, indicating that corruption is rife in the country's jails.

The MoHR officials visited the jails and provided a report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday. The report recommends that the jail administration be trained with regard to human rights and that it faces severe political pressure.

As per Ministry, under pressure from the interior ministry of the Imran Khan-led government, the administration also allows the transfer of prisoners to Adiala Jail from Mianwali and Jhelum prisons. It stated that a prisoner has provided evidence of money transfers to the jail administration. The inmate's brother also provided proof of a Rs 1,40,000 transfer to a jail orderly.

According to the report, prison officials are unaware of human rights and the meeting register also reflects a bias towards certain prisoners. It was further revealed that different conditions are portrayed to officials during their visits to the prisons, whereas in reality, things are different.

Pakistan’s financial woes increase

Pakistan is currently facing massive financial challenges, as the country's trade imbalance is increasing, inflation is rising, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was forced to introduce a mini-budget to raise taxes in order to meet IMF demands. Inflation has hit an all-time high for 20 months across the country. Citizens have been facing an increasing cost of transport, petrol, electricity, and indirect taxes, as prices for the commodities soared, which is leading to an escalation in hunger, poverty, and malnutrition.

As many as two million people have fallen below the poverty line, poverty in Pakistan increased from 4.4 percent to 5.4 percent in 2020, and remained at 39.2 percent in 2021-22. The prominent cities in Pakistan do not have safe drinking water, the data presented by the Imran Khan government at the National Assembly revealed.

