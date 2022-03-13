Pakistan: Jamaat-I-Islami Calls For Action Against Imran Khan For Violating Election Rules

Troubles seem to be mounting for Imran Khan as the Jamaat-i-Islami on Saturday demanded the chief election commissioner to ensure legal action against the Pakistan Prime Minister and his cabinet members for violating election rules. Addressing a news conference at Ahyaul Uloom, Balambat, JI district chief Izazul Mulk said that Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, federal ministers Murad Saeed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Lower Dir despite the ban on the visit, thus violating the election rules.

The development comes in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion passed against Imran Khan. Submitted by Opposition parties before the National Assembly secretariat, the document comprised signatures of more than 100 lawmakers even as only 68 members, i.e 20% of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion.

Imran Khan compares Pakistan Army with 'animals' for not backing him

While addressing a public gathering at the Dir Scouts ground in the Balambat area of Lower Dir district, Imran Khan slammed the three party leaders - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who joined forces to file a no-trust motion against him, citing the government’s inability to control inflation, which has harmed ordinary people.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also slammed the Pakistan Army for 'neutrality' and refusal to back him in the face of the no-confidence motion and said, "Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral." Days after a no-confidence motion was submitted against Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, he had showered confidence in the Army being on his side. However, the Pakistani Army shattered his confidence and said that it 'doesn’t want to be dragged into politics'.

#WATCH "Only animals are NEUTRAL. Good human beings pick a side & stand with truth." - Prime Minister of #Pakistan Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/i5izKw2WUA — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 11, 2022

As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26 and 30.

As PM Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Image: AP