Pakistan Jolted By 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Epicentre In Tajikistan Region

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday afternoon forcing people out of their homes as they felt the tremors, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Tremors were felt in surrounding areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was traced to the Tajikistan region, and the earthquake's depth was reported at 150 kilometers. The recent earthquake is yet another to hit Pakistan as last week, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Gilgit Baltistan.

This is a developing story.