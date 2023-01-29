Last Updated:

Pakistan Jolted By 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Epicentre In Tajikistan Region

Tremors were felt in surrounding areas, the epicenter of the earthquake that forces people out of their homes on Sunday was traced to the Tajikistan region.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Pakistan

IMAGE: AP


A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday afternoon forcing people out of their homes as they felt the tremors, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Tremors were felt in surrounding areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was traced to the Tajikistan region, and the earthquake's depth was reported at 150 kilometers. The recent earthquake is yet another to hit Pakistan as last week, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Gilgit Baltistan.

This is a developing story. 

READ | Ahead of crucial talks, IMF spots PKR 2 trillion breach in Pakistan’s budgetary estimates
READ | Pakistan creating hurdles in way of power projects, says Union Min amid Indus water row
READ | Pakistan PM slams PTI chairman Imran Khan for levelling "baseless" allegations on Zardari
READ | Pakistan: 41 killed after passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan, rescue ops on
First Published:
COMMENT