Pakistan Journalist Claims He Spied On India During Multiple Visits in UPA Years

In a beguiling development, Pakistani Journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed in an interview on Sunday that he had spied on India and handed over the information to his masters across the border.

He claimed he had gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011, and gave it to Pakistan's Inter Intelligence Services (ISI). The visits had occurred when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the Centre. He further claimed that he was invited by the then Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari. The Ex-VP has not denied these claims as yet.

In an interview with a Pakistani social media blogger, Mirza said, "Usually when you apply for a visa to India, they only allow you to visit three places. However, at that time, Khurshid Kasuri (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan between November 2002 till November 2007) was the foreign minister who helped me to get a visa for seven cities."

Mirza also said, "I have visited India five times. I have visited Delhi, Banglore, Chennai, Patna and Kolkata as well. In 2011, I also met with the Milli Gazette's publisher Zafarul Islam Khan." Following this, he added that during this tour to India, he learned a lot of information that he later gave to ISI.

Claiming that he understands India quite well, he added, "Though I agree I am not an expert, I understand their (India's) culture. I know about their weaknesses. But the problem is the experience I gathered about India is not being used due to lack of good leadership in Pakistan. I think I understand how India functions. I have studied the circumstances in which Indian Muslims live. I am friends with all the editors of Urdu papers in India. Many news channel owners are good friends. Whenever I have visited India, I have given several interviews."

Nusrat Mirza's self-claimed espionage during heightened terror activity

It is important to note that Mirza's visits had taken place at a time of increased terrorist activity in India. In fact, the 2005-2011 time period that Mirza mentions falls 3 years on either side of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. This was also the time when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative David Coleman Headley had conducted a reconnaissance tour of all the 26/11 targets (in 2007). Headley had made five trips to Mumbai, scouting local landmarks where LeT terrorists would carry out the multi-pronged attack. Headley had stayed at the Taj Palace Hotel and surveyed the building using his ISI training, shooting hours of video during in-house tours.

During the interview, Mirza even went so far as to gave a clean chit to Pakistan and instead, blamed India for the 26/11 attack and said, “Pakistan did not play any role in 26/11. Even the experts from India say that it was an inside job.” Mirza also claimed that it was India’s strategy to blame Pakistan to malign the country's name. This, despite multiple Pakistan leaders now also acquiescing to the fact that the terrorists had come from Pakistan, and despite terrorist Ajmal Kasab's home also being traced to Pak.

BJP lashes out at Congress, UPA

Reacting to this explosive development. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "Such statements from invitees of Pakistan become susceptible. The then Vice President didn't check credentials of those people before inviting. If this is a fact then this is dangerous."

On the other hand, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina slammed the Congress, and said, "Whenever Congress was in power, Congress compromised with national security, be it Rajiv Gandhi or Indira Gandhi. The Pakistani journalist made serious revelations that India's information was passed on to Pakistan. The whole country knows that Congress always played into the hands of enemies of the country. Congress never made a strategy to tackle enemies of the country. They always had soft policies."