Pakistan Journalist Hamid Mir Offers Apology, Says He Didn’t Intend To Defame Army

Nearly a week after being taken off-air, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir offered an apology and claimed that he did not intend to defame the Pakistan Army. As per reports, a joint statement issued by a committee comprising Hamid Mir, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the National Press Club said that the Pakistani journalist had high regard for the Pakistan Army and that he had allegedly covered the Army's operations at Siachen and LoC. As per reports, Hamid Mir claimed that he had made the speech while protesting against the attacks on journalists and maintained that he did have any differences with the Pakistan Army.

Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir apologises

('An Important meeting of the committee of RIUJ and National Press Club', Afzal Butt wrote on Twitter.)

آر آئی یو جے اور نیشنل پریس کلب کی کمیٹی کا اہم اجلاس۔ pic.twitter.com/CS8kgu6FBI — afzal butt (@Afzalbutt01) June 8, 2021

Thanks for the understanding. Statement was given to a joint committee of 3 journalists bodies defending me everywhere. I never gave this statement to Geo management because I never used their platform. Still demanding to arrest culprits involved in attacks against journalists. https://t.co/aFSkPcl1DM — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 9, 2021

Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir taken off air

On Monday, senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir was stopped from hosting his talk show 'Capital Talk' by the Geo News channel after he criticised the military establishment. He has been sent on forced leave and another anchor person will host the five-day-a-week show for now. Mir came under the scanner after he delivered a fiery speech at a protest on May 28 in the wake of the attack on fellow journalist Asad Toor. Three assailants who identified themselves as ISI agents barged into Toor's Islamabad apartment on May 25 and assaulted him.

Threatening to expose the role of Pakistan's military establishment in the recent spate of attacks on journalists amid inaction from the police, Hamid Mir stated, "I have been feeling this since a long time- the institutions where we work have been coerced to such an extent that they tell us what to say and what not to say. For the sake of safeguarding the jobs of our colleagues, we are cautious. Now, it seems that this has become the strength of those who are the enemies of freedom of the press. I feel that my job is shackling me and I cannot say certain things. From today, I will start saying certain things. Whoever wants to sack me is free to do so. I will get freedom if I am sacked from my job. If I get freedom, then I will remove the masks from your faces."

Hamid Mir's past tryst with military

Incidentally, it wasn't the first time that Hamid Mir was at the receiving end of the military's attack. He was critically injured on April 19, 2014, when unknown suspects opened fire on his car after landing at the Karachi airport. Both the journalist as well as his employer Geo TV openly blamed the ISI for orchestrating the attack. Reportedly, the country's spy agency was unhappy over his coverage of the long march over missing Baloch persons.

After it ran an exhaustive campaign alleging the involvement of ISI, the Geo News network's license was suspended for 15 days besides having to pay a fine of 10 million rupees. Two years later, a three-judge inquiry commission led by the then Chief Justice Anwar Jameeli cleared the ISI of all charges. In its 41-page report, the panel held that Mir's allegations were based on "suspicions, assumptions or apprehensions".