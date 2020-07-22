Pakistan Journalist Matiullah Returned After Alleged 12-hour Abduction By ISI In Islamabad

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the country's powerful institutions, who was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, was released late night. Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched from his car in Sector G-6 area of Pakistan's capital and taken towards some unknown location, according to a video circulating on social media.

'The least you all can do...'

Award-winning Pakistani journalist Taha Siddique who is living in exile in Paris since 2018 after he escaped an attempt to abduct him by armed men in Islamabad on Tuesday said that none of the big names in journalism in Pakistan will name the Pakistan Army even tho they all know who abducted Matiullah.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Shame on those who are resorting to such self-censorship. Speak up. The least you all can do for Matiullah is name and shame his GHQ abductors."

None of the big names in journalism in Pakistan will name #PakistanArmy even tho they all knw @Matiullahjan919 has been abducted by them. Shame on those who are resorting to such self censorship. Speak up. The least you all can do for Matiullah is name and shame his GHQ abductors — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) July 21, 2020

Siddique later retweeted a picture of Matiullah Jan after he was released and called it "Such great news!!!" Welcoming Jan, Siddique praised the people who raised their voice for Matiullah.

Such great news!!! Welcome back @Matiullahjan919. So good to see your smiling face. Stay safe, my friend! And more power to all those who raised their voice for him! https://t.co/ivnAiiz3xk — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) July 21, 2020

'It is our duty to protect journalists'

Earlier on Tuesday, Jan's wife and brother told the media that his car was found parked outside a school with one of his mobile phones inside it. Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media that he had sought details of the incident from the interior ministry. "It is our duty to protect journalists and we will try to know his whereabouts as early as possible," he said.

READ | Mohammad Rizwan scores century in Pakistan's intra-squad practice match in England: Watch

CCTV footage showed several armed men exiting at least three vehicles and putting Jan in a vehicle. Jan was critical of the government, security institutions and judiciary. The Supreme Court last week took cognizance of one of his tweets and initiated proceedings against him. The abduction was widely criticized by politicians, rights groups and social media users.

READ | Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf tests COVID-19 positive soon after negative test results: Report

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also demanded the government to take immediate steps to recover the journalist. Editor of influential newspaper Dawn, Zaffar Abbas, said it was "extremely disturbing" and "highly condemnable". He asked the media to highlight the abduction. The Islamabad High Court later in the day ordered senior police and interior ministry officials to produce the abducted journalist on Wednesday otherwise personally appear in the court.

READ | Islamabad High Court orders Pakistan Govt to produce abducted journalist Matiullah Jan

READ | Elderly Pashtun confronts Shahid Afridi over Pakistan ISI's oppression; exposes his sham

(With PTI inputs)