After 74 Years, Pakistan's Supreme Court Gets Its First Woman Judge - Ayesha Malik

Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court is set to become the first woman Supreme Court judge in Pakistan. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday gave its nod to the Supreme Court for the elevation of Ayesha Malik from High Court to Supreme Court, Dawn reported. The decision was taken during the JCP meeting chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed.

The elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik was approved by a majority of five votes against four during the meeting, Dawn reported, citing a source. In order to decide on the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik, the JCP met for the second time after meeting on Malik's elevation on September 9. In the meeting that was held last year, four members of the eight-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan had disagreed with the proposal of elevating Justice Malik.

Legal fraternity opposed Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation

The September meeting of the JCP had ended with no decision over the elevation of Ayesha Malik. The Supreme Court Bar Association President Abdul Latif Afridi had protested against her elevation to the Supreme Court claiming that the decision would violate the seniority principle in the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

Even this time, the legal fraternity had requested the chief justice to postpone the JCP meeting scheduled on 6 January, as per the Dawn report. The country's legal bodies including Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and all bar associations had stated that they would boycott all court proceedings in case the meeting was not postponed.

Justice Malik credited for banning two-finger tests of rape survivors in Pakistan's Punjab

Since March 2012, Justice Ayesha Malik has been a Lahore High Court judge, reported Samaa TV. Justice Malik has pursued her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and studied Law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law. She has completed her LLM from Harvard Law School.

Justice Ayesha A Malik is known to have given the landmark verdict in which she barred two-finger and hymen tests of rape survivors in Punjab.

(Image: @itx_Aehna/Twitter)