Pakistan: JWP Chief Slams Imran Khan, Says 'Will Surprise PTI Govt By Evening'

Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) took a dig at Imran Khan. JWP president Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan by using his own words against him and claimed that the opposition will "surprise him by the evening."

This comes after Khan narrowly escaped a no-confidence motion on Sunday after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri disallowed the same saying it was against Article 5 of the Pakistani Constitution. Later Pakistan President Arif Alvi heeded to Khan’s demand of dissolving the National Assembly. In retaliation, the united opposition knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, brandishing the move as being ‘unconstitutional'.

'We will surprise govt before evening', claims Opposition

Baloch leader Bugti's remark was based on the comment made by Khan a day ahead of the no-trust vote, where during a public address, the PTI chief stated: "Opposition will be surprised by how I battle against their plot tomorrow."

In a tweet, JWP President with 1 MNA in the Assembly wrote, “Inshallah we will surprise the government before evening and we are sure that the Supreme Court will give the right decision.”

انشاء اللہ ہم شام سے پہلے حکومت کو سرپرائز دیں گے اور ہمیں یقین ہے کہ سپریم کورٹ درست فیصلہ دے گی۔ — Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti (@ShahzainBugti3) April 3, 2022

"The Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to rule against the constitutional crisis and hold the immoral government accountable for violating the Constitution," he added in another tweet.

Shahzain Bugti was previously a member of the ruling alliance and a Cabinet member, who later switched allegiance to the united opposition as the public resentment against Khan's government grew amid rising inflation. On March 27, he joined hands with the opposition claiming that the PTI government had failed to serve the people of Pakistan in the last three and a half years. The leader from Balochistan also blamed PM Imran Khan for "disgracing the people of Pakistan" during his term.

The PTI government has not given anything for law & order in these three years but has disgraced the people of Pakistan. As a result, I have resigned from the cabinet & affiliated with the opposition for the sake of Pakistan & people of Baluchistan. @BBhuttoZardari @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/9rkwTpGlyK — Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti (@ShahzainBugti3) March 27, 2022

The JWP chief made the aforementioned remarks after Pakistan Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the matter and decided to take up an urgent hearing later in the day. Meanwhile, the opposition has declared PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister and has demanded the conviction of PTI leaders under Article 6 of Pakistan's Constitution.

Imran Khan's fate turns as President dissolves Assembly

The political scenario turned upside down in Islamabad after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government minutes after the resumption of the debate on Sunday. The Session began with the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain’s address, where Hussian yet again stressed Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims.

Subsequently, Suri declared the motion a foreign conspiracy to topple the elected government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He further said that the no-trust motion is against Article 5 of the Constitution and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Following this, Pakistan PM Khan in a short address thanked the deputy speaker for warding off the opposition’s demands and urged the President to dissolve both the houses of the assembly. Minutes after Khan’s address, the President gave a nod to the dissolution of the Assembly. Imran Khan’s government joined the list of Pak governments that had failed to serve their complete term.

However, PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deemed the situation unconstitutional and announced that leaders of the Opposition would go on strike until their demands to remove Khan are met.

(Image: AP/PTI)