Pakistan: JWP Says 'faith Of People Hurt' By PTI, Imran Khan After Joining Opposition

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reels under uncertainty, one of their alliance partners Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) on Sunday extended their support to the opposition, stating that the voters had a lot of faith on the government, but were let down by the ruling party. This came ahead of PM Khan's mega rally in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad.

Earlier, three other partners - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) - moved away from Khan to support the opposition.

Announcing his resignation and support to opposition, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and Imran Khan’s special assistant, Shahzain Bugti said, "People of Balochistan really admire us, and had faith in us. But their faith has now been hurt. Bilawal Bhutto saab is also here and we welcome him. We announce exiting the Cabinet of the Prime Minister. We will continue working for the welfare of Pakistan. We will continue standing with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)."

In an audio message accessed by Republic TV, the Pakistan PM issued a strong message to his supporters, terming his Islamabad rally as the “biggest” rally in history. Imran Khan asked all supporters to leave their houses on time and be present at the rally. “Today is a battle for Pakistan.… and not for PTI; it’s a battle for the future of our nation,” PM Khan said in the audio message.

Reports also claim that PTI members are also being given self-defence training ahead of the mega rally. The party is seemingly readying itself for a fight in the capital city for its power. Meanwhile, Pakistan EC has reportedly launched a probe on irregularities seen in the financial accounts linked to PTI.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

On Friday, Imran Khan addressed a massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, claiming that the no-confidence motion was to seek NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to hide their crimes. Khan dubbed that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardar (PPP), Khan urged Pakistanis to support him in the upcoming vote.

More than100 lawmakers from the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan to the National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.