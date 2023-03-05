Pakistan: Lahore Denies Permission For Women's Day March Over Security Threats

Pakistan's Lahore administration denied permission for 'Aurat March' scheduled on International Women's Day citing concerns over security. The denial came as Jamaat-i-Islami has also organised a 'Haya March' on the same day and the administration was concerned of potential clashes. The decision has been criticised my members of the civil society, political parties and various rights organisations, who say the Aurat March was meant to mark Women's Day on March 8.

The Aurat March organising committee had requested a no objection certificate (NOC) from the district government to conduct a demonstration and march around Nasser Bagh in Lahore on March 8. However, their request was denied by DC Rafia Haider, citing threat alerts from security agencies and concerns over the potential for law and order issues.

A statement issued by the DC said the decision was made due to the presence of controversial banners and cards promoting women's rights, which had caused strong reservations among the general public and religious organisations, particularly the women's and student wings of the Jamaat-i-Islami, who had also planned a programme opposing the Aurat March. Given the current security scenario, the DC deemed it necessary to deny permission for the march.

March organisers are not happy

“Following the current security scenario, threat alerts, and law and order situation, and in light of activities like controversial cards and banners for awareness of women’s rights and the strong reservation of the general public and religious organizations, especially JI’s women’s and student wings, who had also announced a program against the Aurat March,” read the statement released by the DC.

The Aurat March organising committee has condemned the DC's decision, according to a report from Dawn.com. They argued that all individuals, including women, members of the khawaja sara community, transgender persons, gender non-conforming individuals, and allies of the Aurat March, have the right to assembly under Article 16 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Media reports in Pakistan indicate that the rally organisers have pledged to proceed with the march on March 8, despite the denial of the NOC. They have alleged that the DC's decision was influenced by pressure from the 'Haya March' organisers.

Aurat March organisers have approached the Lahore High Court against the DC's decision, Dawn reported. The Lahore High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on March 6.