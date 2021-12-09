Pakistan: Lahore High Court Acquits Man In Blasphemy Case After 11 Years, Says Report

On Wednesday, December 8, The Lahore High Court (LHC) in Pakistan acquitted a man after 11 years, overturning a trial court's order to sentence him to life in jail on the charges of blasphemy. At the trial court stage, Liaquat Ali's case was not argued by any lawyer. A lawyer pleaded the case at the beginning, but he quickly stopped appearing on Ali's behalf. Finally, the accused opted to represent himself in court, but he was unable to defend himself against the charges, The Express Tribune reported. Advocate Shabbir Ahmad Bodla was appointed as the state counsel after Ali wrote to the superintendent of the Sheikhupura District Jail regarding his appeal in the Lahore High Court.

As per the court's filing, on January 12, 2009, complainant Abdul Ghani, a roadside vendor, stated that he heard a woman's voice from inside a house saying that a Nuskha (manuscript) of the Holy Quran was being burnt. When the complainant, his brothers, and other neighbours entered the house, they discovered Ali burning the Holy Quran on a gas stove. The accused also assaulted them with a stick when they attempted to safeguard the Holy Quran, Ghani stated in his complaint as reported by the Pakistani daily.

It's worth noting that the injured, Abdul Ghafoor, the complainant's brother, initially claimed that his brother accompanied him to the hospital, while the police stated that they took him to the hospital. Defending the case, Bodla argued that the trial court did not provide adequate help to his client. According to him, only one of the four police witnesses was subjected to cross-examination, whereas, some prosecution witnesses were also excluded from cross-examination. It was also pointed out that the convict's mother was not invited to the courtroom to record her statement. Bodla further argued that important aspects of the case were overlooked in the absence of a lawyer for the convict.

It seems the case was just a plot against the convict: Justice Sarwar

Prior to giving the verdict, Justice Shehram Sarwar asked what was recovered at the house. To this, the plaintiff's lawyer told the court that the 'Raakh' (ashes) of the Holy Quran's pages were collected. However, the judge was quick to prompt that how will it be proved that it was Holy Quaran's ashes? "It seems the case was just a plot against the convict," Justice Sarwar claimed as reported by The Express Tribune. He overturned the trial court's verdict stating the case has flaws, and it does not appear to be based on solid grounds.

