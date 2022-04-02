Pakistan Law Min, Appointed On Eve Of Imran Khan's Trust Vote, Orders 'foreign Plot' Probe

Immediately after taking the additional charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice in Pakistan, Imran Khan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday issued directions to establish a commission for investigating the angle of a "global conspiracy" against Pakistan. As stated by the Minister, the commission will not just look into the issue of a global conspiracy but will also look at other factors including the change of government and the no-confidence motion passed against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This came after the PTI government in Pakistan has been alleging a conspiracy against Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove him from the government followed by a no-confidence motion moved in by the opposition, and even as Imran attempts to label the leaders who have rebelled against him within the PTI as traitors.

وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات و قانون @fawadchaudhry نے عالمی سازش کے حوالے سے کمیشن قائم کرنے کی ہدایات کر دی ۔



کمیشن عالمی سازش کے ذریعے حکومت کی تبدیلی اور تحریک عدم اعتماد جیسے دیگر عوامل کا جائزہ لے گا



کمیشن عالمی سازش کی تحقیقات کر کے اپنی رپورٹ مرتب کرے گا pic.twitter.com/NN8yitGlhq — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 2, 2022

Concerning the same, a notification has been also issued by the Cabinet Division in Islamabad further informing the minister's additional charge. As per that, Chaudhry has issued an order to set up the commission which will do a thorough investigation into "global foreign conspiracy" and the no-confidence motion tabled in the Assembly and will also later compile a report. This may all change, however, and Chaudhry's tenure as Law Minister could be cut short if Imran Khan doesn't survive his trust vote on Sunday.

Furthermore, as the Minister takes the additional charge on Saturday, he has also issued orders to replace many legal officers in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore further directing all the concerned officials in the Law Ministry to perform their duties efficiently.

Imran Khan's no-confidence motion and 'secret letter'

In the meantime, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been terming the no-confidence motion as a "huge foreign conspiracy" against Pakistan. Earlier, during a rally, he had also shared a letter further calling it "evidence of the foreign conspiracy" against his government. However, without revealing the content of the letter, he clearly named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue. It later came to be revealed that the letter entailed takeaways from a conversation between purported Pakistani and American diplomats in which the US side was none too pleased by Imran Khan's visit to Moscow on the day that Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

All this comes at a time when Imran Khan is at a very critical juncture of his political career when he lost the majority after a series of defections from his alliance. The no-confidence motion is likely to be voted upon on April 3.

