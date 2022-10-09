Pakistan Lawmaker Condemns 'ongoing Exploitation' By Chinese Companies In Balochistan

An independent lawmaker from Balochistan has recently denounced the "ongoing exploitation" by Chinese companies working on power projects. The lawmaker from Pakistan’s largest province, Aslam Bhootani, has also urged the government to “reign in the companies” which have been destroying the maritime environment and local fishermen's livelihoods. According to the Dawn newspaper report, Bhootani accused the Chinese companies of harming the ecology and marine life in coastal areas while also depriving residents of employment opportunities.

Speaking before the regional National Assembly, Bhootani criticised Chinese companies for failing to aid the population after the province's terrible floods. The Balochistan lawmaker who was representing Lasbela and Gwadar referred to the firms as "cheaters" and said that they were not paying taxes. He even claimed that Chinese businesses were functioning in Balochistan as "forces of exploitation."

According to Aslam Bhootani, “No doubt, China is our friend and helped us on numerous occasions. We have no complaints against China. But the Chinese companies are playing havoc in the area”.

Aslam Bhootani questioned the Chinese firms' lack of responsibility

In addition, the lawmaker from Balochistan even questioned the Chinese firms' lack of responsibility, claiming that they had been working while being protected by the nation's strong military. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the environment tribunal was doing little to stop businesses that were harming marine life. He responded, "Working under the protection of the army doesn’t mean that you have permission to destroy infrastructure,” ANI reported.

Furthermore, Bhootani's criticism came at a time when Balochistan has been experiencing an increase in demonstrations against the Chinese trawler mafia and the absence of necessities like medical services, according to local media. Notably, near Pasni's Main Chowk, Haq Do Tehreek activists headed by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch and Hussain Wadela have recently held a protest march to draw attention to the various issues which the Baloch community has been facing.

A significant number of locals, especially fishermen, took part in the demonstration. Further, locals in the seaside city gripe that the trawler mafia has destroyed local fishermen's means of subsistence. As promised, Chinese initiatives have not given locals employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Uzbek city, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Pakistan to provide "solid protection" for the hundreds of Chinese labourers engaged in CPEC projects there and to enhance cooperation between the strategies being developed by the all-weather partners. Beijing's concern over recurrent terrorist attacks against the Chinese workers was expressed to Sharif by Xi, who said, "China hopes that Pakistan will provide solid protection for the security of Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan as well as the lawful rights and interests of Chinese businesses", PTI reported.

Xi and Sharif spoke in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit and inked agreements on cooperation in the railway, e-commerce, and other sectors, Xinhua reported.

