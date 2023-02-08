Pakistan lawmakers Call Musharraf 'traitor' As They Argue over Offering Prayers To Ex-prez

Pakistani lawmakers in the Senate indulged in a heated argument over offering prayers for former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. Lawmakers started throwing allegations against one another, backing the person who violated the Constitution and ran an autocratic regime. The tension escalated after the Treasury benches of the Senate raised strong opposition against offering prayers to the former President.

In addition to calling Musharraf a traitor, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami, who is an opposition leader, also rejected prayers for Musharraf. Notably, the Pakistani Parliament follows a tradition of offering prayers for the departed soul when a leading politician or personality of the country dies, but sensing the majority was against offering prayers for Musharraf, the Senate's Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani decided to skip the prayers.

Pakistan: Why did lawmakers indulge in a heated argument over offering prayers to Musharraf?

The request to offer prayer for Musharraf was raised by the leader of the opposition in the senate, Shehzad Wasim of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, and supported by other members of his party. However, Mushtaq Ahmad of rightwing Jamaat-i-Islami, who was about to lead a joint invocation for those killed in the earthquake in Turkey and for Musharraf’s soul, immediately refused to proceed, saying that he would only lead the invocation for the earthquake victims.

Ahmad's refusal led to heated disagreement among lawmakers, with some members reminding Senator Mushtaq that his party had also once supported Musharraf. Later, PTI lawmakers led by Senator Wasim offered a prayer to Musharraf’s soul, while the Treasury senators denied their invitation to join.

Musharraf served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The 79-year-old bespectacled and moustachioed four-star general of the Pakistan Army died at the American Hospital in Dubai on Sunday, following a protracted illness. He fled from his country and had been living in self-imposed exile in the UAE since 2016.

Musharraf, also known as the "architect of the 1999 Kargil War," came to power after a bloodless military coup in 1999 and remained in charge until 2008. The horrific 9/11 attacks were shaped under his tenure as Prime Minister. Also, he was accused of complicity in the assassination of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Image: Fb/NAofPakistan