Pakistan: Lawmakers Chant Slogans In National Assembly Against Killings Of Baloch People

On Tuesday, in Pakistan's National Assembly, chants echoed against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and security personnel for killing Baloch people. The lawmakers of Balochistan voiced their criticism against the poor treatment of the people of Balochistan and called out the 'agenda' killings of Baloch people.

This follows the heartbreaking incident on April 16 in Balochistan's Chagai area, in which security forces opened fire on unarmed and downtrodden Baloch people, killing six individuals and injuring many more. Several Balochistan ethnic minority drivers were allegedly forced to ditch their vehicles and march through the desert to their houses in the Chagai district near the Afghanistan border. A member of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) (BNP-N) stated that the Baloch people have been the victims of extrajudicial killings since 1947 and this is still happening in the present day.

Balochistan issue has existed since 1960s: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif addressed the protesting BNP-M lawmakers, claiming that the Balochistan issue has existed since the 1960s. He acknowledged that the people of Balochistan have faced atrocities and that the government had broken agreements with them. However, he also claimed that "terrorism" is still present in Balochistan and that to tackle the problem, all institutions must work together, according to Dawn.

The BNP-M parliamentarians' protest has exposed more flaws in the PML-N coalition that toppled Imran Khan's PTI government earlier this month. Imran Khan was singled out by the legislators for allegedly corrupting the political atmosphere by instigating violence among the young people. The lawmakers wanted to take action to stop him from spreading chaos.

Women and children from Waziristan were killed in Khost blast

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chairman Mohammad Jamaluddin claimed that women and children from Waziristan were killed in the blast that took place in Khost, Afghanistan's border town, three days ago, according to Dawn. The JUI-F chairman drew attention to human rights violations stating that such strikes on tribal people were a violation of human rights and Pakistani law. He also stated that while security personnel are pursuing terrorists, no innocent individuals should be hurt or targeted.

