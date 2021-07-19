Pakistan: LPG Traders Threaten To End Service On July 31 If Govt Fails To Meet Demands

Pakistan’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association has warned the Imran Khan-led government that it would cut off the gas supply to the entire country on July 31 if the authorities failed to accept its demands. As per news agency ANI, the LPG traders in the country have refused to accept the government’s new policy and instead, demanded that the regulatory duty on the LPG imported through land routes be scrapped. The association’s chairman Irfan Khokar reportedly said at a convention in Lahore that, “LPG is the fuel for the poor and the industry should be declared tax free.”

Khokar also urged that the Jamshoro joint venture should be kickstarted at the earliest in order to ramp up the production of LPG. He noted that in case of any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), action should be taken by the staff of civil defence and town offices on the order of an assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner instead of the police. The association’s chairman claimed that “substandard" cylinders, walls and buzzers were also being manufactured from already used iron drums in Gujranwala that caused an explosion. Hence, he demanded an immediate closure of factories still manufacturing them.

"If our demands are not met, we will close the Lahore metro bus service today. There will be a nationwide strike on July 31 and gas supply to the entire country will be cut off," he said as per ANI.

Official organised a rally

The convention, attended by LPG association officials and participants from other cities, reached Kalma Chowk in a form of a rally. The march not only chanted slogans against the country’s law enforcement but also blocked the track of the Lahore metro bus service. Earlier this month, the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo also called for equal taxation for imported and locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to provide local industry with a level playing field. FPCCI noted that it is not against the import of LPG but expressed objection to the disparities in taxation. He called for LPG imports to continue until local producers can meet the entire demand. FPCCI also demanded a new LPG Policy 2021 stressing that it should be approved by the Imran Khan-led government to update the policy framework for LPG sales.

IMAGE: AP/PTI