Pakistan Lynching Draws Global Outrage; Netizens Condemn Murder Of Sri Lankan Manager

The Sialkot lynching case in Pakistan has shaken the global community to the core. With videos of the brutal murder of the Sri Lankan manager going viral on social media, the incident has once again highlighted the state of minorities in the Imran Khan-led nation.

On December 3, a mob of hundreds lynched a Sri Lankan national before setting his body on fire over allegations of 'blasphemy'.

"The mob dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his wounds, the mob burnt his body before police reached there," Pakistani officials reportedly said.

The Sri Lankan national has been identified as one Priyantha Kumara, a man in his forties working as the general manager of a factory in Sialkot district, some 100 km from the site of the incident at Wazirabad Road.

Pakistani officials believe that he was lynched for allegedly tearing a poster of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline organisation whose ban was reverted by the Pakistan Government recently. The Imran Khan government was responsible for recently lifting a ban on the TLP after signing a secret agreement. The agreement saw the release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi and over 1,500 'activists' accused of terrorism.

Netizens condemn brutality

Horrified over the shocking incident, Pakistan is under severe global condemnation. Reacting to the videos, netizens slammed the country for the cold-blooded murder calling it 'an utter disgrace to humanity'. Netizens also lashed out at PM Imran Khan for the deteriorating law and order situation in the country where radical extremists were running riot.

I can't even imagine how a person is beaten to death and burn alive like this. Utter disgrace to humanity. #Pakistan #Sialkot #blasphemy https://t.co/EB2s1TT8bB — කේෂර Keshara கேசரா® 👨‍🎓🕵️‍♀️👨‍💻 (@IamKeshara) December 3, 2021

Pak university in process to make next set of CEOs for their home grown industry 'Terrorism'. — vishnu (@wisshnut) December 3, 2021

As srilankans, We got terrified from this incident...we supported pakistan when its come to politics or cricket ....here after we will not going to do that....karma will come behind them(criminals ).😥😥 — Dushintha Prageeth (@DushinthaP) December 3, 2021

Good luck with boosting exports after lynching an exports manager. — Col Satish Puri (@satishbpuri) December 3, 2021

Chinese under Attâck

Sri Lankan citizen being Lẏñcẖed.

France already issued an advisory to its citizens not to Travel to Pakistan.



No future of cricket left in Pakistan, Hope @ICC is listening. — Akshit Singh 🇮🇳™ (@IndianSinghh) December 3, 2021

Khan Sahab when you empower radical extremists & refuse to take any action on terrorists & terror plots masterminds then this is exactly what will happen. — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) December 3, 2021

The blood of the Sialkot incident's victim lies on each and every government official that was involved in 'rehabilitating' the TLP. When you mainstream radicals, you encourage mob violence. Shame on the Government of Pakistan and Government of Punjab. — Zaki Khalid (@misterzedpk) December 3, 2021

Imran Khan issues statement on Pakistan lynching

According to Pakistani officials, the Sri Lankan national allegedly tore a poster of TLP in which Quranic verses were inscribed. A couple of factory workers saw him and spread the word. On hearing what Kumara did, hundreds of men started gathering outside the factory from adjoining areas, most of whom were activists and supporters of the TLP.

Breaking his silence, Imran Khan said that the incident had been taken into cognizance and called it a 'day of shame for Pakistan'. Khan highlighted that he was 'overseeing the investigation' in the incident, and assured that all those responsible will be 'punished with the full severity of the law'.