Pakistan Makes Delusional Claims Over Its Global Position, Says India 'now Isolated'

Pakistan seems to be having a hard time facing the reality of its circumstances after being repeatedly snubbed by the global community and latest by its long-standing ally Saudi Arabia. During an interview with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a reporter made delusional claims of how Pakistan had become 'an active member' of the global community and how they were feeling 'confident.' The reporter went on to express how 'comfortable' Pakistan felt now that 'India was isolated' globally.

"All your plans sir, we can see them get executed, there is no better news for Pakistan. Regionally also we have improved. Compared to three years ago as well, we are no longer isolated. We have become such an active member of the global community. We are feeling very confident. India is feeling isolated. It's such great news, we feel comfortable now," said the reporter to Imran Khan.

Uff this 'positive reporting'. India ab isolate feel hu raha hai. pic.twitter.com/cVxlzWpMA1 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 19, 2020

Saudi Arabia snubs Pakistan over Kashmir

A prime example of Pakistan's embarrassment at the global level is the fallout of Saudi Arabia's massive $6.2 billion three-year financial package deal with the debt-ridden country which reached an end within just a year after the former expressed that it was not keen to continue rolling out the money to Pakistan.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent 'threat' by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Saudi Arabia where he claimed that if Saudi Arabia did not hold an OIC meeting over Kashmir soon, Pakistan would pull out its allies from the OIC and do so itself.

With India's strong diplomatic ties in the international fora, contrary to Pakistan's wish, Saudi Arabia and UAE have maintained that Kashmir remains an internal matter of India and the issue between Pakistan and India relating to Kashmir remains a bilateral issue not needing the intervention of other countries.

Read: Saudi Arabia Halts 3-year Aid Plan To Pakistan In Just 1 Year; 'not Keen' To Renew

Read: India Elected Unopposed To UNSC Non-permanent Seat For The Eighth Time With 184 Votes

India's massive popularity at the UNSC

When it comes to Pakistan's voice in the international community and its claims of 'India being isolated', the country was left hyperventilating after India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time garnering a massive majority of 184 out of the 192 valid votes.

While addressing their national assembly, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stated that they needed to 'face the reality' of how India managed to garner such a massive majority, saying that the countries Pakistan considered to be their 'brothers' also supported India.

"It is not a big deal to become a non-permanent member of the security council. But getting 184 out of 192 votes is a huge thing. These so-called 'brother' countries of ours have voted for India. Most countries stop at around 145-160 votes, India went up to 184. Face the reality. Head on, face it," said Khawaja Asif.

Read: Pakistan In Meltdown Over India's UNSC Popularity; 'even Brother Nations Voted For Them'

Read: India Slams Pakistan's Continued Support To Terrorism At High Level Debate At UNSC