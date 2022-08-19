Last Updated:

Pakistan Makes 'stunning Engineering Breakthrough'; Netas Face Chappals Like Never Before

The video shows pictures of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and others facing slippers after the person operating the 'Automatic Laanth Machine' pulls a lever.

Kamal Joshi
Pakistan

While India is making marvellous progress in every sector under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) campaign, Pakistan too has come up with its indigenous 'engineering breakthrough' with their latest automatic slipper machine to reduce the work of protesters who are demonstrating against the government.

The video shows pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman facing a continuous slipper barrage after the person operating the 'Automatic Laanth Machine' pulls a lever.

Sharing the clip, Major Gaurav Arya (retd) tweeted, "The start up ecosystem in Pakistan has truly come of age. This #AutomaticLaanatMachine is the latest invention from the land of the pure."

Netizens have put out some witty replies to Pakistan's new invention. One user said, "On d 75th birth year this #AutomaticLanatMachine is a new n great achievement by a joker country #Pakistan."

Another pointed out, "This is a sheer proof Pakistan going through serious crisis of goods they don't even afford to loose slippers for protest 😂 hence the invention! "

"This is something i have not seen before. Yeah, I have to agree that start up ecosystem in pakistan agent up well 😆😆 their innovations are insane, nobody can think of such out of the box idea,impressed to see automatic laanat machine," one Twitter opined.

