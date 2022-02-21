Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Accuses PM Imran Khan Of Repressing Media & Opposition

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government over its move to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and Elections Act 2017. Taking to Twitter, in a post written in Urdu language, Nawaz stated that the reforms by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, led by Khan, are aimed at curbing the voice of the media and Opposition in the country. However, she warned that the amendments that the PTI-led government is looking forward to passing, will "ultimately be used against Imran (Khan) and company."

"Don't say that you hadn't been warned," PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz said.

Under the ordinance of the PECA 2016, which was enacted to prevent cybercrimes and unauthorised acts with respect to Pakistan's system, the definition of "person" has been broadened to include any company, association, institution, organisation, authority, or more. In addition, any individual found guilty of attacking someone's "identity" shall be sentenced to five years instead of three years, The News International reported. The PTI government also proposed an ordinance to amend the country's election law, in a bid to allow any person holding public office under the constitution to hold meetings in "any area or constituency."

Senior journalist arrested under Anti-terrorism Act in Pakistan

Nawaz's warnings over the amendments to the PECA come three days after senior Pakistani journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig, who is the owner and editor of Daily Jinnah and news agency Online, was arrested by Islamabad police under the Anti-terrorism Act on February 16. Baig was arrested after Pakistan Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed lodged two separate "cybercrime" complaints against Baig under Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorist Act (ATA). The police stormed into Baig's residence and apprehended him. The FIA Cybercrime Wing in Lahore also filed a separate case against the journalist under Cyber Crime Act. Baig's spokesperson told the media that the police had no warrant for his arrest and claimed that he was beaten while his family members were harassed during the raid. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed "deep concern" over the reports of the arrest and maltreatment of the senior journalist.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/AP