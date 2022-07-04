Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Asserts 'Punjab Will Wipeout Imran Khan Politics' Ahead Of Polls

Punjab’s provincial re-election, which is set to take place on July 22, will wipe out Imran Khan’s politics, asserted Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday. While addressing a gathering ahead of the upcoming polls, which were previously scheduled for July 17, Nawaz claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former PM Imran Khan had "lost his sense" just after he was forced to resign.

She said, "Punjab will wipe out Imran Khan's politics".

“He [Imran Khan] is the first politician in the country’s 70-year history who has asked the ‘neutrals’ (referring to Army) to bring him back to power,” Nawaz added.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will announce a relief package for the province, said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday as Pakistan remains engulfed in crisis. With re-election in Punjab approaching, Nawaz addressed a rally in Dharampura and said that the present coalition government had increased the price of petrol and diesel to save the country from bankruptcy, according to ARY News.

She blamed the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for signing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions, a claim she has reiterated several times. PML-N Vice President even claimed that Pakistan PM Shehbaz sharif-led government will reduce the price of petroleum when the prices decrease in the international market.

Further weighing on the rising inflation, Nawaz noted that the country was free of IMF in 2016 but Pakistan was facing economic troubles again owing to the ‘ineligibility’ of former PM Imran Khan. She noted that Nawaz Sharif had eliminated the menace of load-shedding in 2018 and gave the nation mega projects such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Metro Bus Services and Motorways.

IMF lacks trust in Pakistan due to 'fitna' Imran Khan's wrongdoings: Nawaz

International Monetary Fund (IMF) had told Pakistan’s coalition government that the officials at the financial institution did not trust the country because of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to as “fitna”, claimed Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday. While addressing the party workers in the PP-167 constituency, PML-N President referred to the agreement signed between IMF and “fitna” Imran Khan as a “bad deal”, Pakistan Today reported.

Maryam even accused Khan of backtracking and breaching the clauses which Pakistan had initially agreed to with the global lender. PML-N President claimed that the party supporters from the constituency present in Green Town are comparatively more than the number of people attending Khan’s “historic rally” on the Parade ground in Islamabad. It is to mention here that both Khan and Maryam were addressing separate crowds of supporters in Islamabad and Lahore simultaneously.

During her speech, Maryam claimed that the coalition government had to make some tough decisions with a ‘heavy heart’ such as increasing the petroleum prices because of Khan’s wrongdoings. Blaming Pakistan’s former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Maryam said that the coalition would have provided some relief to the people if Khan had left something in the reserves.

Image: AP