Last Updated:

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Lambasts PM Imran Khan, Says He Seems To Have 'accepted Defeat'

Launching the scathing attack on the Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets said that he depends "more on conspiracy and plotting".

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Pakistan

Image: AP


Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) leader and daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz censured Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks during a live programme on Sunday, 23 January, ANI reported. Launching the scathing attack on the Pakistan PM, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets stated that Khan depends "more on conspiracy and plotting" rather than on people's power. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan sounds like a person who has not only been defeated, but he has also acknowledged his defeat.

In a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Pakistan PM, saying that even after being in the power for four years, Imran Khan is "still only whining" and alleged that the PM is complaining about the "cartels" who are the "MAFIAS" on his right and left and run his kitchen. In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz stated that every word that Imran Khan spoke on Sunday showcases his failure and "no faith in his or PTI's future." She called him "history" and added that people in Pakistan will be taught about him as a lesson of "caution" to those who depend more on "conspiracy"

Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan for disappointing people's hopes 

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz asserted that people were facing difficulties and the Pakistan PM has disappointed their hopes. She tweeted, "Your dashed hopes @ImranKhanPTI are a new hope for the incompetency & ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them the 4-year long ordeal that has cost them their lives." The PML-N leader also accused Imran Khan of making false and fabricated cases against Sharifs and their party PML-N. 

READ | Pakistan Interior Minister says talks with TTP collapsed due to unreasonable demands

People will thank God after Imran Khan leaves office: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz stressed that the reality of the Prime Minister has now come to light and he must not now put the blame on the judiciary and added that it is his "vindictiveness and revengefulness" which is to be blamed. In a separate tweet, Maryam Nawaz expressed that the day Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves the office, the people of Pakistan will thank God. She further insisted that Imran Khan will only increase the problems for people and himself by continuing in the office.

READ | Pakistan Anti-terrorism court grants jail term to YouTuber for justifying Sialkot lynching
Maryam

 

Maryam Nawaz

Image: AP

READ | Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise
READ | Maryam Nawaz accuses ISI chief of 'orchestrating' her conviction in corruption case
READ | Maryam Nawaz slams Pakistan govt, says PTI 'number 1' in Pandora Papers: Report
Tags: Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND