Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Lambasts PM Imran Khan, Says He Seems To Have 'accepted Defeat'

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) leader and daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz censured Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks during a live programme on Sunday, 23 January, ANI reported. Launching the scathing attack on the Pakistan PM, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets stated that Khan depends "more on conspiracy and plotting" rather than on people's power. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan sounds like a person who has not only been defeated, but he has also acknowledged his defeat.

In a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Pakistan PM, saying that even after being in the power for four years, Imran Khan is "still only whining" and alleged that the PM is complaining about the "cartels" who are the "MAFIAS" on his right and left and run his kitchen. In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz stated that every word that Imran Khan spoke on Sunday showcases his failure and "no faith in his or PTI's future." She called him "history" and added that people in Pakistan will be taught about him as a lesson of "caution" to those who depend more on "conspiracy"

IK sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. 4 years into the govt & he is still only whining. The ‘cartels’ you are complaining about are the MAFIAS on your right & left who have fleeced 220 million & who run your kitchen. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2022

Every word that IK has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man. You are history & the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy & plotting than peoples power. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2022

Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan for disappointing people's hopes

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz asserted that people were facing difficulties and the Pakistan PM has disappointed their hopes. She tweeted, "Your dashed hopes @ImranKhanPTI are a new hope for the incompetency & ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them the 4-year long ordeal that has cost them their lives." The PML-N leader also accused Imran Khan of making false and fabricated cases against Sharifs and their party PML-N.

Your dashed hopes @ImranKhanPTI are a new hope for the incompetency & ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them the 4 year long ordeal that has cost them their lives. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2022

The cases you made against Sharifs and PMLN were false & fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met. Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness & revengefulness to blame. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2022

People will thank God after Imran Khan leaves office: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz stressed that the reality of the Prime Minister has now come to light and he must not now put the blame on the judiciary and added that it is his "vindictiveness and revengefulness" which is to be blamed. In a separate tweet, Maryam Nawaz expressed that the day Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves the office, the people of Pakistan will thank God. She further insisted that Imran Khan will only increase the problems for people and himself by continuing in the office.

عمران خان صاحب، اب رونے دھونے اور ڈرامہ کرنے کا کوئی فائدہ نہیں۔ سامان اٹھائیں اور چلتے بنیں۔ جتنی دیر آپ اقتدار سے چپکے رہیں گے اپنی اور عوام کی مشکلات میں مزید اضافے کا باعث بنیں گے۔ آپ عبرت ناک شکست کھا چکے ہیں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2022

آپ کی دھمکیاں کہ اقتدار سے نکالا گیا تو مزید خطرناک ہو جاؤں گا گیدڑ بھبکیوں کے سوا کچھ نہیں۔ جس دن آپ اقتدار سے نکلے عوام شکرانے کے نفل پڑھیں گے۔ نا آپ نواز شریف ہیں جس کے پیچھے عوام کھڑی تھی نا ہی آپ بیچارے اور مظلوم ہیں۔ آپ سازشی ہیں اور مکافات عمل کا شکار ہوئے ہیں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 23, 2022

Image: AP