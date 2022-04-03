Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif Says Imran Khan's 'drama' Is Over, Calls PTI Govt 'mafia'

After the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Suri abruptly rejected the ‘no-confidence’ motion in the Pakistan Assembly without any votes, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet, calling them a 'mafia' that has 'attacked the Pakistan's Constitution', and further demanding that all of them should be punished under Article 6. In a following tweet, Maryam stated that the Pakistan Prime Minister is intoxicated with power and his 'drama' is over.

Earlier, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also alleged that the PTI government has committed treason under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Mark their faces. This is the group, the mafia, that has attacked & abrogated the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They all must be tried under article 6. pic.twitter.com/0TJMfULglO — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 3, 2022

In another tweet, Maryam stated, "Imran Khan, intoxicated with power, has committed suicide today. Imran's drama and story is over now, God willing!"

طاقت کے نشے میں دُھت عمران خان آج اپنے اوپر خودکش حملہ کر بیٹھا ہے۔ عمران کا ڈرامہ اور کہانی اب ہمیشہ کے لیے ختم انشاءاللّہ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 3, 2022

What does Article 6 of Pakistan Constitution say?

The section one of the Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution says, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

Earlier in the day, the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain iterated the foreign conspiracy theory. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional.The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation.

In this address to the people, Khan said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people.”Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.