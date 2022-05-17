Pakistan: Massive Explosion Rips Through Karachi's Kharadar, Leaves 1 Killed, 11 Injured

In Karachi Pakistan, an explosion near a mosque in the Kharadar neighbourhood was reported, which killed at least one woman and injured eleven others. Four of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The huge explosion entirely destroyed a police car and partially damaged several other parked cars in the location. The media report suggests that explosive material was planted on a motorcycle and was triggered by a remote control device.

Motorcycles were seen engulfed in flames as bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire. The area was blocked by large numbers of police and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is investigating the cause of the incident. Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal stated that he spoke with the vehicle's driver, who survived the incident unharmed, according to Geo TV.

Witnesses suggest that the sound of the explosion was heard from a long distance. The news comes four days after an IED blast in the Saddar area killed one person and injured 13 others. Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh has taken notice of the explosion and has instructed the Sindh police chief to give a full report on the occurrence, as well as the district administration to conduct rescue operations. Shah also told medical facilities to give all injured people the best possible medical care.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack

Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan denounced the attack and expressed his sadness over the death of a woman in the explosion. He also expressed his condolences to all those who were injured in the incident and urged the authorities to apprehend the criminals as quickly as possible. PM Shehbaz also pledged the Centre's full support to the Sindh government and urged the country's security condition to be improved.

The PM also requested that the province authorities ensure that the injured were treated in the best facilities. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, who is the son of PM Shehbaz Sharif also denounced the incident and wished the victims a speedy recovery. He said that they can only halt such incidents via unity. He claimed that the adversary is trying to create instability in the country.

Image: ANI/ Representative