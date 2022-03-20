Pakistan: Massive Explosions Reported Near Pakistan Army Ammunition Depot In Sialkot

Multiple explosions were heard from the Sialkot area of Pakistan on Sunday morning. The massive explosions were heard from near an ammunition depot of the Pakistan Army situated in the northern Pakistani city. According to reports, a large fire has also been reported from the area.

Massive explosions have been reported from the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot. According to news agency ANI, the sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, a series of explosions could be seen along the area. The entire area near the ammunition depot has been cordoned by the Pakistan army. The area is among the most secure locations of the Army.

"Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet. More details on the cause of the explosion is awaited.

IED blasts in Pakistan

The latest explosion comes only days after an improvised explosive device (IED) strike in the Sibi district of Balochistan killed four Pakistani soldiers and badly injured 10 more. Meanwhile, ahead of the blast in Balochistan, the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in the same district that claimed the lives of at least 7 Pakistani soldiers.

Notably, Pakistan has been rocked by a series of terror attacks since the beginning of the year, with major cities such as Islamabad and Lahore being attacked. The Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, recently published a report confirming the notion that Pakistan has been progressively slipping towards disorder and instability over the past few years.

Earlier this month, on March 4, a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque in Peshawar, killing at least 62 people and injuring dozens more. Earlier, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had informed that he had taken major measures to avoid the continued attacks in the country.

