Pakistan May 9 Violence: Lieutenant General Among 3 Sacked Over Alleged Involvement

The Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed on Monday that the country’s military had dismissed three army officials and a Lieutenant General. Sharif stated that the army officials were terminated from their positions due to their alleged involvement in the May 9 vandalism. The ISPR DG made these announcements during a press conference on Monday.

May 9 is touted as a “black day” in Pakistan due to the violence that erupted, following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. After Khan’s arrest in the Al- Qadir Trust case, violent demonstrations broke out across the country. One of the main targets of these demonstrations was the military infrastructure of the country. From the house of the Lahore Commander Corps. to the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan burned like never before.

Sharif conducted the press conference on Monday to provide “facts” about the May 9 vandalism, Geo TV reported. “Ladies and gentlemen, the incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable, and a black chapter in the history of our country,” he said. “The events of May 9 have proven what enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did,” he added.

ISPR DG calls the whole ordeal a ‘conspiracy against Pakistan’

In the Monday Press conference, Sharif revealed that the investigation held over the May 9 vandalism indicated that the whole ordeal was being planned for the past several months. “The investigation held until now has proven that [the events] of May 9 were being planned for the past several months,” he said. “Under this planning, first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army,” the General furthered. He also stated that the families of the martyrs were hurt by the whole ordeal. “The heirs of the martyrs are asking all of us, especially the army chief, whether they would be able to protect the honour of the martyred soldiers from these miscreants,” Sharif concluded.